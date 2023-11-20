Adur establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Romans Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Romans Hotel Manor Hall Road, Southwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 52 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.