Adur establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Swiss Cottage, a pub, bar or nightclub at Swiss Cottage Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 51 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.