Adur establishment given new food hygiene rating

An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By The Newsroom
38 minutes ago

Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at 33 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.