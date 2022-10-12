Adur establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at 33 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.