Adur establishment handed new food hygiene rating

An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Galley, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ladybee Marina Southwick, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.