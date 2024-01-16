Adur establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bistro Bar at Beach Green, a pub, bar or nightclub at Beach Green Hotel 182 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.