Adur restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
Ali Baba, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Southwick Square, Southwick, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on June 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 66 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.