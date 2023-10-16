BREAKING
Adur restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Wild Lemon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Restaurant William De Braose House 46 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 70 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.