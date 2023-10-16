Adur restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wild Lemon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Restaurant William De Braose House 46 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 70 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.