Adur restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST

Yeastie Boys Pizza Club Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 69 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.