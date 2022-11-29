Adur restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Adur restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
LITTLE GREEK SAFFAS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Queensway, Lancing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.