Adur restaurant given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
La Galleria Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 66 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.