Adur restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tamp & Grind, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 84 - 90 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.