Adur restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Coffee Camp, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 65 Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 73 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.