Adur restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wild Wonderland Lancing, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 6 Chartwell Business Centre 42 Chartwell Road, Lancing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on September 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 69 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.