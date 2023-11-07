BREAKING

Adur restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Lobo's Caribbean Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Harbour Club Harbour Way, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.