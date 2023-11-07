Adur restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lobo's Caribbean Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Harbour Club Harbour Way, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.