Adur restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ginger & Dobbs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 - 32 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.