Adur restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Adur restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Ginger & Dobbs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 - 32 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.