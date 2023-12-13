Adur restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shoreham Cafe Bistro trading as Shoreham Cafe Bistro and Bangin Buns, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 376 Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.