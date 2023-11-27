Adur road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Adur's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8.40am November 24 to 8pm December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Upper Brighton Road, Lane closure for Southern Gas Networks emergency works.

• A27, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Old Shoreham Road to Mill Hill Road, slip road and lane closure for structures works.

• A27, from 8pm August 1 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from midnight, July 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Adur, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Busticle Lane, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Adur, slip road and lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.