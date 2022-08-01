Adur road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of Grinstead Lane Lancing for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am July 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Lancing Manor to Lyons Farm, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 9.15am August 8 to 4.45pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush Interchange, exit slip road lane closures.

• A27, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush to Manor road, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways network.