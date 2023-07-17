NationalWorldTV
Adur road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Adur's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Adur's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Adur to Lancing, lane closures for construction works.

    A27, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, Tunnel closure for maintenance.

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.