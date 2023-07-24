Adur road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Adur's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, Tunnel closure for maintenance.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, A2025 to A283, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.