Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Adur road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:10 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Adur's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    A27, from 8pm March 10 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.