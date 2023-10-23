Adur road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Adur's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

• A27, from 8pm August 1 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from midnight, July 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.