Adur road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Adur's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm March 10 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 11.59pm April 20 to 11.59pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.