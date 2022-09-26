Adur road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am July 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.