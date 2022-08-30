Adur road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adur's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 19 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling.

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Holmbush Interchange, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A27, from 9.15am August 8 to 4.45pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush Interchange, exit slip road lane closures.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am July 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lyons Way to Shoreham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.