Adur road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm December 16 2022 to 6am January 30 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 7pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lane closure for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.