Adur road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.15am February 7 to 11.59pm February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, First Avenue to Upper West Lane, Verge works only for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Adur to Southwick Tunnel, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.