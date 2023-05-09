Adur road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.10am May 4 to 11.59pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton Road, Lane closure for Southern Water emergency works.

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 2.19am April 29 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Mill Hill to Shoreham, Slip and lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 11.59pm April 20 to 11.59pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hangleton to Adur, carriageway closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Manor road roundabout to Adur Interchange, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout.

