Adur road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Adur's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, A2025 to A283, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Lancing Manor roundabout to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.