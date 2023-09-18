Adur road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

BREAKING
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lancing to Adur, lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

    A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 11.59pm December 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

    A27, from 8pm September 22 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Adur to Holmbush, slip road closure for surface works.

    A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.