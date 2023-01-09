Adur road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm December 16 2022 to 6am January 30 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Manor road roundabout, carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.