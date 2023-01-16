Adur takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Loon Fung Take Away, a takeaway at 15 Ferry Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 64 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.