Adur takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Adur takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Loon Fung Take Away, a takeaway at 15 Ferry Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 64 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.