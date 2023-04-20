Adur takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Jasmine, a takeaway at 270 Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 66 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.