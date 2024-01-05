BREAKING

Adur takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Adur takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Chillies Indian Cuisine, a takeaway at 5 Windmill Parade 163 - 183 Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 60 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.