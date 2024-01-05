Adur takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chillies Indian Cuisine, a takeaway at 5 Windmill Parade 163 - 183 Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 60 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.