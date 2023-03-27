Edit Account-Sign Out
Adur takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating

An Adur takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Yo! To Go!, a takeaway at Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea was given the maximum score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 64 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.