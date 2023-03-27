Adur takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
Yo! To Go!, a takeaway at Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea was given the maximum score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 64 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.