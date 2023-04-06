Adur takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Fishersgate Kebab House, a takeaway at 17 Fishersgate Terrace, Southwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 66 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.