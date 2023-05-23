Adur takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
Bake Out, a takeaway at 30 Southwick Square, Southwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 65 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.