Census 2021: Rise in private renting in Adur

More people are renting privately in Adur than a decade ago, new figures show.

More people are renting privately in Adur than a decade ago, new figures show.

The latest figures from the 2021 census of England and Wales come as a housing campaign group calls on the Government to come good on its promise of a better deal for private tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 4,095 households were renting privately in Adur when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 14.8% of the 27,678 households in the area.

Most Popular

At the time of the previous census in March 2011, 11.4% of households were private renters – meaning that the share has increased over the past decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales there are now 5 million private renters (20.3% of households), up from 3.9 million (16.7%) in 2011.

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director of the housing campaign Generation Rent, said these tenants are “paying high rents to private landlords, face a much greater risk of living in a poor-quality home, and live with the threat of eviction at short notice”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that despite the Government recognising the need for reforms in the sector – such as abolishing so-called 'no-fault' evictions – it is yet introduce legislation to properly support private tenants.

Separate figures from the ONS and the Valuation Office Agency show that median private rent in the South East was £900 a month as of March 2021 – up 28.6% from £700 in June 2011 – the earliest comparable figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelter, a charity that tackles homelessness, said the "only lasting solution" to the housing crisis is to build more social homes.

It pointed to a waiting list of more than a million households for social housing across England, saying that the social housing is lost every year to sales and demolitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polly Neate, chief executive of the charity, said: “It’s time for the Government to invest in a new generation of good quality social homes with genuinely affordable rents pegged to local incomes.”

Across England and Wales, there has been little change in the amount of social housing in the past decade – while the number of households in social homes increased from 4.1 million to 4.2 million, the proportion actually fell, from 17.6% of households to 17.1%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The census figures also suggest it may be getting harder to join the housing ladder.

The number of households owning their home through a mortgage, loan or shared ownership has dropped across England and Wales, from 7.8 million (33.5% of households) in 2011 to 7.4 million (29.7%) last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same was true of Adur, where the share of households with mortgages or shared ownership fell from 36.5% in 2011 to 32.6% last year.