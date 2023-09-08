Fewer cyclists in Adur than before pandemic

Fewer people were cycling in Adur last year than in 2019, new figures show.

File photo dated 07/08/13 of a person cycling next to a car, as government targets to increase levels of cycling and walking in England are set to be missed, according to a new report.

Fewer people were cycling in Adur last year than in 2019, new figures show.

A cycling charity has called for greater funding for environmentally-friendly travel as cycling rates remain below pre-pandemic levels across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Active Lives Survey from Sport England is used to assess how much exercise people are getting across the country.

Most Popular

Figures from the survey, compiled by the Department for Transport, show 20.5% of people in Adur were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022 – a fall from 23.1% in 2019.

Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1%.

Cycling UK – which campaigns for better access to cycling across the country – called the figures disheartening, especially given a spike at the height of the pandemic when fewer cars were on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at the charity, said: "This should be a wake-up call for a government that's slashed dedicated funding for cycling and walking by more than two thirds, and has been told in crystal clear terms by the National Audit Office that it can’t meet its own targets to increase levels of cycling without substantially increasing investment."

Provisional data from the Department for Transport – taken from traffic counts – shows 5% fewer bikes on the road in June 2023 than a year before.

Mr Dollimore continued: "Multiple government policies recognise the carbon reduction, public health, air pollution and economic benefits which flow from more people cycling and walking, particularly for short journeys."

"It’s imperative that the Government reflects on these figures and urgently reverses the cuts in the Autumn Statement," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Active Lives Survey, much of the dip in cycling across England has come from fewer people cycling for leisure – 13.1% did so at least once a month in 2019, compared to 9.2% last year.

Adur saw a drop over the same period, from 17.5% to 13.9%.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Overall, the numbers of people choosing to walk or cycle increasing over the past year has returned to pre-pandemic levels and we are well on the way to half of all short journeys in towns and cities being walked or cycled by 2030.