Food hygiene ratings given to four Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: La Galleria Restaurant at 22 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Sussex Yacht Club at 85 - 89 Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Farmers Kitchen also trading as The Burger Barn at The Farmers 17 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on June 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Jasmine at 270 Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 10