Food hygiene ratings given to four Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: La Galleria Restaurant at 22 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 10

    • Rated 5: Sussex Yacht Club at 85 - 89 Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: The Farmers Kitchen also trading as The Burger Barn at The Farmers 17 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on June 8

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Jasmine at 270 Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 10