Food hygiene ratings given to two Adur establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Tosca Ristorante, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 9.

And Sompting Fish Bar, a takeaway at 55 Test Road, Sompting, West Sussex was also given a score of four on June 9.