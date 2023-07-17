Food hygiene ratings given to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
Tosca Ristorante, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 9.
And Sompting Fish Bar, a takeaway at 55 Test Road, Sompting, West Sussex was also given a score of four on June 9.