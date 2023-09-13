Food hygiene ratings given to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hector's Shed, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 East Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.
And Ropetackle Fish and Chip Restaurant, a takeaway at 90 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of four on August 8.