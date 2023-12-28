Food hygiene ratings given to two Adur takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Middletons Fish and Chips, at 11 Ferry Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Joe's Burger House, at 18 North Road, Lancing, West Sussex was given a score of three on November 22.
It means that of Adur's 59 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.