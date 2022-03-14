Food hygiene ratings handed to five Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: DRNK at Lancing Manor Leisure Centre Lancing Manor Manor Road, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on March 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Royal British Legion at British Legion Club 6 Culver Road, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: Champion House Social Club at Champion House Social Club 9 Southdown Road, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on March 8
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Beach Green Kiosk at 28a Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on March 10
• Rated 3: Prithi Raj at 103 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on February 4