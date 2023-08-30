Food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at Crown And Anchor 33 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.
And Costa, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Next Holmbush Centre Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given a score of five on August 23.