Food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Swiss Cottage, at Swiss Cottage Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Red Lion PH, at The Red Lion Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given a score of three on September 28.
It means that of Adur's 52 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.