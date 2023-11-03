BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Swiss Cottage, at Swiss Cottage Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Red Lion PH, at The Red Lion Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given a score of three on September 28.

It means that of Adur's 52 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.