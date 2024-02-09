BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
Bridge Inn Bartley Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.

And Drury Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Southwick Square, Southwick, West Sussex was given a score of five on February 6.