Food hygiene ratings handed to two Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bridge Inn Bartley Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Bridge Inn 87 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.
And Drury Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Southwick Square, Southwick, West Sussex was given a score of five on February 6.