Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Rainbow Cafe at Cafe 3-4 34 - 36 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on September 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Amsterdam Inn Shoreham also trading as Chik Box and K-Town Chicken and Locked and Loaded at The Amsterdam 467 - 471 Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on September 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Empire Grill at 5 Middle Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on September 21