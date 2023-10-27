BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Azul Coffee And Eatery at 2 Queensway, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Calcutta 16 at 112 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on October 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Crab Tree Inn at The Crab Tree 6 Buckingham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on October 24