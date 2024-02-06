BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Rose Petal Cafe at The Ropetackle Centre Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Tom Foolery Coffee Co at 6 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on January 31

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Lancing Burger Bar at 129 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on January 31