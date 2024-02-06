Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Adur establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rose Petal Cafe at The Ropetackle Centre Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Tom Foolery Coffee Co at 6 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on January 31
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Lancing Burger Bar at 129 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex; rated on January 31